Senior Afghan official, assistant killed in Kabul blast

Kabul: A senior Afghan official and his assistant were killed in a bomb blast in Kabul on Tuesday, an Interior Affairs Ministry official has confirmed.

"Mahbubullah Muhibi (deputy to the provincial governor) and his office assistant were killed following an explosion on Tuesday morning after an improvised sticky bomb attached to his vehicle was detonated," Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian told Xinhua news agency.

"Two security guards aboard the vehicle were wounded," he added.

The vehicle was severely damaged by the force of the explosion that took place at about 9.40 a.m. near the Makroryan-e-Char locality, the spokesman said.

An investigation has been launched in the case, according to Arian.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Also on Tuesday, a police officer was killed and two other security personnel wounded in a shooting in Kabul's Butkhak locality, Police District 12.

Tuesday's attacks came two days after at least two people were killed and two others injured in a bomb blast that targeted the vehicle of MP Mohammad Tawfiq Wahdat in Kabul on Sunday.

Sunday's blast was also due to a sticky bomb attached to the vehicle.

The MP was however, not in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

On December 12, at least one person was killed and two others were injured after 10 rockets were fired into different parts of Kabul city.

According to the Interior Affairs Ministry, the rockets were fired from capital city's Lab-e-Jar area, TOLO News reported.

It was second rocket attack in Kabul in the past one month.

On November 21, at least 23 rockets were fired on different parts of the city that killed eight civilians.

About 44 people lost their lives and many others were wounded in targeted attacks across Afghanistan in November, according to the official figures.

