Senate Republicans eyeing Oct 26 for final vote on Barrett

Washington: Senate Republicans were eyeing October 26 to cast a final vote to confirm US President Donald Trump's nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, it was reported.

On Thursday, Barrett's nomination is expected to be voted out of the Judiciary Committee, which will pave the way for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to start lining up the procedural hurdles the next day, reports The Hill news website.

Addressing the Senate floor on Monday, McConnell said: "I look forward to the Judiciary Committee's vote on Thursday. The full Senate will turn to Judge Barrett's nomination as soon as it comes out of committee."

The Judiciary Committee's vote would allow for a procedural vote on Barrett's nomination as soon as Sunday.

After Sunday's vote, the 48-year-old Judge's nomination would still face an additional 30 hours of debate for a final vote to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court as soon as October 26, a week before the November 3 presidential election.

Despite opposition by the Democrats, Barrett was nominated by President Trump on September 26 to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

If confirmed, Barrett is expected to lock in a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court for decades.

