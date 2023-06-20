    Menu
    Sena-UBT to hold protest against 'irregularities' in BMC; Shinde replies with 'dacoits' barb

    The Hawk
    June20/ 2023

    Mumbai: On Tuesday, Uddhav Thackeray, a former chief minister of Maharashtra and leader of the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT), announced plans for a morcha, or demonstration, outside the Mumbai municipal corporation on July 1 to protest "irregularities" in the corporation's functioning.

    At a press conference, Thackeray alleged "loot" of public funds in Mumbai and said that money is being wasted on G20 activities and road concretization in the financial capital.

    He criticised the Eknath Shinde administration, claiming it was unchecked.—Inputs from Agence

