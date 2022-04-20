Seminar On The Preamble Of Constitution Of India An Awareness Campaign

Dehradun / Lucknow: A seminar on 'The Preamble of Constitution of India' was organized at Air Force Station Bhowali on 11 Mar 20. The Seminar was organized as a part of the awareness campaign being conducted from 26 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 20. Gp Capt PP Desai Station Commander Air Force Station Bhowali emphasized on the importance of Citizens' Duties including their fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Various dignitaries including the Ex-Defence PRO Gp Capt Achyut Kumar (Retd) and Dr. GK Sharma Director, UJALA (Uttarakhand Judicial and Legal Academy) were present on the occasion. The dignitaries apprised the audience on the Citizens' duties and their fundamental rights as enshrined in the Constitution of India.