Seminar on languages in South, Southeast Asia

New Delhi, Nov 22 : The India International Centre has organised a seminar here highlighting the increasing threat to the native and linguistic diversities in the South and Southeast Asian region.

About 30 linguists from several countries are participating at the three-day 'Linguistic Diversity in South and Southeast Asia' that started on Monday.

Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Indonesia, besides India, are participating in the language seminar.

