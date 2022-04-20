Seminar On Infrastructure Development In Middle Sect

A two-day Seminar on 'Infrastructure Development in Middle Sector was organised by the Central Command of Indian Army on 25 & 26 November 2021 in Dehradun. Senior Officers from the Army and Civil Administration, Geologists, Scientists, Engineers and Academicians from IIT Roorkee, FRI Dehradun, LBSAA Mussorie, Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and UPES brainstormed the roadmap for sustainable infrastructure development in the border states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri, AVSM, VSM, GOC-in-C, Central Command delivered the keynote address and shared his views with the panellists and participants. Amongst the participants were Capt (Dr) Shekhar Dutt, SM (Retd), IAS, former Governor Chattisgarh and former Defence Secretary, Mrs Radha Raturi IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttarakhand, Mr Dilip Jawalkar IAS, Secretary Tourism, Uttarakhand, Dr Rajat Chatterjee, Scientist, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing and Professor Kamal Jain, HOD Civil Engineering, IIT Roorkee who examined a wide range of issues on Himalayan Geology, state of infrastructure development projects and the way ahead for holistic development in the two border states.The convergence of thoughts at the Seminar would go a long way to enhance civil - military cooperation in a 'whole of government' approach towards holistic and sustainable infrastructure development of the region. The Seminar has opened doors for more such discussions in the near future to enhance optimum utilization of national resources through a shared awareness amongst various government agencies.