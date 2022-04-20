Seminar On ‘Advances In Wood Science For Natural Resources Sustainability’ Organized At FRI

Forest Research of India (FRI), Dehradun, had organized an international seminar on 'Advances in wood science for natural resources sustainability' on March 25, 2022 to celebrate 75 years of India's independence (AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV) and to commemorate World Wood Day and International Day of Forest which is celebrated on March 21 globally. The event was promoted by International Wood Culture Society, USA. Mr. Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), was the chief guest and he emphasized on the lacuna in the Indian Biodiversity research and emphasized upon the role of wood science in natural resource sustainability. The organizing secretary, Dr. Sangeeta Gupta, told the participants about the Wood science education and research in India. Administrative officers, Scientists, technical officers, and other staff of ICFRE, FRI and FRI Deemed University had also joined the seminar and a total of 265 participants from more than 50 universities and 80 colleges both national and international had attended the seminar. Ten leading researchers from 5 continents were joined as distinguished speakers for the seminar. Dr. Lloyd Donaldson, New Zealand, focused his lecture on Molecular microscopy of wood where as Dr. Andrew H.H. Wong, Malaysia, has delivered his lecture on the natural durability of tropical woods. Ms. Su Jingling, USA, told about the role of international wood culture society (IWCS) in promoting wood science. Prof. (Ms) Marion Bamford, South Africa, emphasizes on the evolutionary patterns of wood and past climate signals. Dr. (Ms) Mechtild Mertz, France, told the participants about the wood culture in Japan and its contemporary relevance in natural resources sustainability. Dr. (Ms) Victoria Asensi-Amoros, Egypt, told the participants about the wood culture in Egypt and its contemporary relevance in natural resources sustainability. Three of the alumnus of FRI Deemed University viz., Dr. Anuj Kumar, Dr. Sameer Mehra and Dr. Arun Gupta were also the part of distinguished speaker panel. Dr. Anuj Kumar, Finland, told about the new dimensions of wood as a functional Bio-material for diverse applications. Dr. Sameer Mehra, Ireland, talked about the non-metallic and adhesive-free engineered wood products and connection systems for bio-based economy. Dr. Arun Gupta, Malaysia, focuses his lecture on the advances in nano-wood composites where as Dr. K.K. Pandey, Indian Wood Science and Technology, Bangalore, India, told the participants about transparent wood composite. Dr. Anup Chandra, Dr. Ranjana Negi, Dr. Praveen Verma, Dr. Ashutosh Pathak, Dr. Dheerendra Kumar, Ms. Upasna, Ms. Himani and Mr. Ronak were present as members of organizing committee and vote of thanks was given by Mr. Dheeraj Kumar.