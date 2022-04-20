Selfie Before Train, Brawl Between 2 Drivers Disrupt Train Movement in UP

Lucknow: In a first of its kind incident that occurred in Ferozabad district, a youth showed red flag to the driver of the Delhi-bound Sealdah Rajdhani Express just to click a selfie. Indian Railways is witnessing problems in maintaining punctuality but now the department is facing a queer situation like youths taking a selfie before a train, leading to late running of them, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. Trains passing through the densely Delhi-Kanpur route had to face some delay yesterday due to mischief by a youth and later a brawl between two drivers lead to another short delay. Railway police sources here today said that a youth showed red flag to stop the Rajdhani express train near Pora station at around 1100 hours yesterday. The driver of the VVIP train applied emergency brakes after seeing the red flag apprehending any crack on the tracks. But surprisingly when the train stopped, the youth took a selfie with the train and ran away even though the driver gave him a good chase. Later the driver informed the control room over the matter and after a 35 minutes halt and checking of tracks , the train left for its destination. Due to the the incident, more than 9 trains, including some goods train, were halted at different stations. In another incident, driver and an assistant driver of Sampark Kranti express train had a dispute due to which train services on the Kanpur route was disrupted for 90 minutes. Railway sources said, both the drivers were in the same locomotive and they had some dispute. But the dispute turned ugly when the train reached near Jhinjhak station near Kanpur. Both the driver refused to run the train leading to a major problem. Later, another pair of drivers were sent to run the train while both the quarrelling drivers have been suspended. Train services on the Kanpur section were disrupted for around 90 minutes due to which over two dozen trains were affected.

UNI