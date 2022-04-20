Self-Styled Godman Rampal Acquitted In Two Criminal Cases

Hisar: A Hisar court today acquitted self-styled godman Rampal in connection with two criminal cases registered against him, citing lack of evidence.

Judicial Magistrate, Hisar, Mukesh Kumar pronounced the verdict, acquitting Rampal, head of Satlok Ashram, Barwala and his followers here.

On August 24, the judge had deferred the date of hearing to August 29 after the police cited tension in the wake of the Dera Sacha Sauda case.

"The court has acquitted Rampal in both the cases," said Rampal's counsel A P Singh while talking to reporters here today.

On November 17, 2014, a case was registered against Rampal and his followers under sections 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) of the IPC.

Another case was registered against Rampal and his followers Purshotam Dass, Raj Kumar, Mohinder Singh, Rajender Singh, Rahul and 30-40 other persons on November 18, 2014 on a complaint of Sukhdev Singh of Ratia (Fatehabad) for rioting, unlawful assembly, disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant and wrongfully confining any person.