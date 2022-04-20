Selena Gomez stars in Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' video

Los Angeles: Singer Selena Gomez joins the likes of Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham, Hailee Steinfeld and Kendrick Lamar in pop star Taylor Swift upcoming music video of her latest single "Bad Blood". The video will premiere during the Billboard Music Awards today, said The Hollywood Reporter. Gomez, 22, plays the character Arsyn. Swift shared a poster of Gomez sporting a new black hairdo while holding a machine gun, on Instagram. Earlier in the day, Swift also revealed a new Kill Bill-esque poster of herself standing next to model Martha Hunt, who has been cast as Homeslice. Swift, 25, plays Catastrophe. In the new poster, the pair are seen holding swords and appear to be prepping for a fight. PTI