Selena Gomez launches new sporty fashion line

Los Angeles: Pop star Selena Gomez has launched a new summer sportswear line for Adidas Neo. The 22-year-old singer said she is thrilled with the items, which she's modelling online, reported Hollywood Life. "What I'm really stoked about with this collection is that it's very bright, and that represents where I am too, which is really fun. Welcome to my bright wonderland!" said the "Come & Get It" star. The singer's new "Endless Summer" collection, which features patterned leggings, the Neo floral t-shirt and jumpsuits, is now available. PTI