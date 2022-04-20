Selena Gomez Gets Cozy With Zedd

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Selena Gomez was photographed getting cozy with rumoured boyfriend, Russian-German music producer and DJ, Zedd. The 22-year-old 'Heart Wants What It Wants' singer, who is filming 'The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving' in Atlanta, got a surprise visit from Zedd on the sets of the movie and they posed for pictures with some fans, reported TMZ. Gomez and Zedd took photos with some fans at Benihana restaurant. One fan also snapped a photo of them "getting cozy" at the restaurant. In the photo, Gomez, who just got a shorter haircut, wore a white shirt and large sunglasses. Zedd, meanwhile, sported a black leather jacket over a grey hoodie. The fan followed it up with a picture, taken from outside, of the pair standing closely to each other inside the restaurant. The fan wrote alongside the picture, 'Zedd & Selena getting cozy before coming outside for fans...' "Selena and Zedd were hugging and kissing while eating at the restaurant," an onlooker said.