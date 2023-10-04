Selena Gomez clarifies why she unfollowed Dua Lipa on social media

Los Angeles [US]: Pop icon Selena Gomez has publicly dispelled the rumours of a fued with Dua Lipa that arose after she unfollowed the singer on Instagram in June, PageSix reported.

"It was an accident! I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!'", Selena said in an interview.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram at that time to put an end to the rumours of a Dua Lipa rivalry that erupted when she unfollowed the singer on Instagram.

"A little Versace/Dua moment," the singer captioned the stunning picture at the time.

Lipa, 28, appeared to be overjoyed by the response. She replied to Gomez's post at that time, "angeeeeeeeel!!!!"

Gomez has subsequently re-followed Lipa but has not re-followed other celebrities she had previously unfollowed, such as Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, and Bella Hadid.

Despite her decision to unfollow the former One Direction member and the supermodel sisters, an insider claims that nothing strained the foursome's relationship.

"There are absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed," a source told People in June.

Gomez's decision to unfollow Malik, 30, came months after the pair were rumoured to be dating. However, before pushing the unfollow button on TikTok, she claimed that she was indeed single.

It's unknown why Gomez unfollowed 28-year-old Gigi, who has a 3-year-old daughter Khai with Malik, but her social media activities could have something to do with it.

The two first connected via their mutual bestie, Taylor Swift.

In regards to Bella, Gomez declared the model her 'girl crush' in a sweet TikTok video shared in February, adding, "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid/"

After dating The Weeknd, Bella and the "Single Soon" hitmaker unfollowed each other years ago.

The former Disney actress complemented the model under one of her Instagram photographs in November 2019, which she then deleted. Bella has never publicly responded to Gomez's compliments.

—ANI