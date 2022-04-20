Selena Gomez Admits She Drove Herself Crazy After Justin Bieber Split

This is SO heartbreaking! Selena Gomez admitted she was extremely depressed after her torturous break up with Justin Bieber. She recounts the dark days in her new interview with V Magazine � grab a tissue and read on. Selena Gomez, 22, suffered for months after splitting from Justin Bieber, 20. She did everything in her power to avoid facing the sad reality of being separated from her first love. Selena revealed she couldn�t even leave her house at times! Selena Gomez Depressed After Justin Bieber Break-Up Her breakup with Justin took an emotion toll on her mental health, Selena revealed in her interview. �There were a few months where I was a little depressed, where I wouldn�t leave [the house] as much,� she said. �I think I drove myself crazy for a little bit. It was just easier to say, �Hey, do you mind running to the grocery store and picking some stuff up, I don�t want to get photographed,'� she went on. We knew that Selena had a hard time with the break up but we didn�t realize how bad things were for her. �I�m finally getting a little bit more comfortable. It�s a process,� she added. We are happy to hear that! Selena Say �Next Time Will Be Much Different� Also in the mag out Feb. 26, Selena explained why her relationship with Justin was so intense and meaningful to her. �I think the next time will be much different�which will definitely not be any time soon. That�s a growing up kind of thing. I was 18 years old, and it was my first love,� she explained. The older I get, I�m guarding certain things more. After being put through the scrutiny, I understand what it is. When you�re young and you�re being told so many different things�it almost felt like all we had was each other, like the world was against us, in a way. It was really weird but it was incredible. I would never take it back in a million years. You live and you learn, you know?�