Selectors to opt for tried and tested squad for Bangladesh tour

Mumbai: As they pick India's squad for the upcoming Bangladesh cricket tour on Wednesday, selectors are expected to settle for a tried and tested combination with flamboyant Virat Kohli set to lead a largely unchanged team that faced Australia. BCCI had announced that the All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet here to pick the team's for the one-off Test scheduled from June 10-14 at Fatullah followed by the three ODIs in Mirpur starting June 18. It was learnt by PTI that none of the senior players, including Kohli, had informed the selection panel, headed by Sandeep Patil, of any wish to stand down from the three-week tour. Kohli led India in the opening Test against Australia at Adelaide in injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni's absence and then captained the team in the final Test after the wicketkeeper-batsman retired post the third match in Melbourne in December last year. There's, however, doubt over the availability of pace bowler Mohammed Shami, who missed this year's IPL due of a knee injury. In case the Bengal bowler is declared unfit, Mumbai's Dhawal Kulkarni ? who went to play in the triangular one-day series and then stayed on for the World Cup as an extra member of the squad - is the front runner to take his place. The rest of the pace attack is expected to comprise Ishant Sharma, Varun Aaron, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma are expected to fill the batting line-up. Though there's a question mark over Suresh Raina, who flopped by getting a pair of ducks when given a chance in the final Test against Australia. Wriddhiman Saha is a prime contender to take up Dhoni's place behind the wickets in the lone Test while Ravichandran Ashwin is set to keep his place as the leader of the spin attack. Karn Sharma, who played in the opening Test in Adelaide in place of Ashwin, is unlikely to be picked. Ravinder Jadeja was the third spinner in the Test squad that played in Australia. Dhoni, if available, will lead the ODI squad, which largely should reflect the team that exceeded expectations by entering the semi-finals of the 50-over showpiece event before succumbing to eventual champions Australia. PTI