Select petrol pumps to dispense cash up to Rs 2000

New Delhi: In a bid to ease cash crunch, the government today allowed dispensing cash of up to Rs 2,000 through debit card swipe at select petrol pumps.





The facility will be available at 2,500 petrol pumps. "It has been decided that an amount up to Rs 2000 per day per person in cash can be dispensed against swiping of debit card from select petrol pumps where POS machines of SBI are already available," an official said.





POS machines are the machines which are generally used for debit or credit card transactions.