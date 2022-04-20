Seerat Kapoor may consider going bald if role demands

Mumbai: South actress Seerat Kapoor, who is known for her big curls and is often showered with compliments for her hairstyle, says she doesn't mind going bald if a role requires.

The actress, who mainly works in Telugu films, will soon be seen in the Bollywood film "Maarrich", with Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor.

"If the character has depth, I will most likely consider it (going bald). My fans have always appreciated every hairstyle on me -- be it straight, wavy or curly. Over the years I have come to realise that the bond we share goes beyond visual appeal. When they say we love her curls, it's not the hairstyle that they are attached to. It comes from the intent of loving who I am naturally. If I were ever to play such a role, I can only imagine how excited they'd be to watch how I'd carry it," she claimed.

Seerat is known for her work in Telugu films such as "Raju Gari Gadhi 2", " Columbia ", "Touch Chesi Chudu" and more recently "Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma".

Her debut Bollywood act was in a 2014 film titled "Zid", starring Mannara Chopra.

—IANS