Seer Community Should Come Together For Temple Construction: Swami Nishchalanand

Prayagraj: Appealing to the seers and Hindu organisations to display solidarity on the issue of temple construction on the disputed site, Swami Nishchalanand, Shankaracharya of Puri temple, on Thursday said that any Mosque around the temple, would not be acceptable to the seer community.

Addressing the media after meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, Swami Nishchalanand said Mr Adityanath had assured him that the stand of the government on temple construction issue was in favour of the seer community, but the sensitive issue was under consideration in the Supreme Court.

Mr Adityanath further said the government was resolute in its stand on maintaining the dignity of the judiciary and the reputation of the Constitution and was waiting for the top court's decision in the matter.

Furthering his stand, Mr Adityanath said the government had also provided an English language translation of 10,000 pages related to the issue for facilitating the Court, adding that some remains of temple were found during mining conducted around the disputed site by the Archaeological Department, during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee regime.

Reassuring the concerned individuals, Mr Adityanath said that though delayed, the seer and the Hindu community will not be disappointed with the Court's decision.

The religious leader said that the seer community, along with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Sangh, which are divided in political parties, should come together for temple construction.

Only in UP, the seer community is divided into the SP, BSP, BJP and Congress, which is certainly harmful, the seer added. Reiterating his stand, the Shankaracharya said it was his apparent belief that any minority community establishment around the disputed land, will not be acceptable to the seer community. Mr Adityanath reached Prayagraj, to attend the VHP's two-day 'Dharm Sansad' on Thursday morning. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had also reached the Kumbh city on Wednesday evening, for the event After reaching the city, Mr Yogi immediately met the seers and the Sangh chief. VHP Spokesperson Sharad Sharma told UNI that over 5,000 seers are expected to take part in the Dharm Sansad from across the country. UNI



