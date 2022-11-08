Seer's unpardonable crime in the K'taka Lingayat Mutt sex scandal, says Yediyurappa

Udupi, Karnataka (The Hawk): B.S. Yediyurappa, a lingayat strongman and former chief minister, attacked the rape suspect Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Tuesday, claiming that the seer had committed a "unpardonable" act that was public knowledge.

Speaking to reporters in the Karnataka district of Udupi, the member of the BJP Central Parliamentary Committee expressed surprise that the well-known seer would go to such a low level. He said, "It should be denounced by all, and the Chitradurga Mutt seer should face severe punishment."

Yediyurappa hasn't previously responded in relation to the development.

According to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the matter will follow the dictates of the law.

The judicial detention of the rape suspect Seer is coming to a close, and on Tuesday, he will appear with the other accused before the Second Additional and Sessions' Court in Chitradurga.

Along with him will be the third accused Paramashivaiah, the previous manager of the mutt, and the second accused Rashmi, who served as a warden of the ladies dormitory. For additional sleuthing, the police are requesting to get custody of Rashmi, the accused.

The charges against the imprisoned Lingayat seer have been proven during the course of the inquiry, according to Karnataka police. The charges against Accused No. 2, Lady's Hostel Warden Rashmi, and Accused No. 4 Paramashivaiah have also been proven, according to Chitradurga SP K. Parashurama.

