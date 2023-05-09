Seems Gehlot's leader is Vasundhara Raje not Sonia Gandhi: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur: On Tuesday, Ashok Gehlot's former deputy, Sachin Pilot, launched a scathing attack against him, claiming that the Congress veteran's recent speech proved that the BJP's Vasundhara Raje Scindia, not Sonia Gandhi, is his true boss.

Pilot has organised a "Jan Sangharsh Yatra" to raise awareness about "corruption" and the recent incidences of paper leaks for state government employment examinations, putting more pressure on Gehlot and the party's central leadership before the assembly elections.

Starting on May 11 from Ajmer, where the state's Public Service Commission (RPSC) is housed, the 125-kilometer-long 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' will conclude five days later in Jaipur.—Inputs from Agencies