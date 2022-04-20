Seelampur Building Collapse: 2 Dead, 3 Injured

Two people including a female died while three were injured after a four storey building collapsed in North East Delhi 's Seelampur area last night.

The incident took place around 2230 hrs. A call was received by the Fire Services regarding a house collapse and teams were rushed to the spot.

Delhi Fire Services teams reached the spot and were later joined by NDRF and DDMA personnel.

The rescue work was carried out under supervision of senior officials.

The dead were identified as 21-year-old Moni and 65-year-old Mohammed Yaseen.

Three others who got injured were rushed to GTB hospital.

Meanwhile, a case is being registered in this regard and further probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident.