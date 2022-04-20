Seeking refund of 'extra' school fees charged during lockdown top priority: ABVP

New Delhi: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) office-bearers made a statement which said that seeking a refund of the "extra" fees charged by schools and institutes during the lockdown will be one of the organisation's top priority.

As schools have been closed since March across the country, most states said that only the tuition fee should be paid as online classes are being conducted. Despite this rule, many schools charged the students for additional amenities.

During the national convention in Nagpur which was conducted recently, the RSS-affiliated student organization passed four resolutions on various issues including 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the National Education Policy (NEP).

Apart from the refund of extra fees charged by educational institutes, the ABVP will also request the Centre and respective state governments to reopen campuses of higher education in a phase-wise manner.

Increase in scholarships, fellowships

ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi and national secretary Rahul Chaudhary also stated that one of the core objectives of ABVP will be to push for an increase in scholarships and fellowships for students.

During the press conference, they said, "The ABVP will demand an increase in scholarship and fellowship amounts for students and increasing the scope of such schemes. We will seek the return of extra fees taken from students by schools and higher educational institutes during the COVID-19 (lockdown) period."

The ABVP announced its national executive body for the year 2020-21 in the Nagpur convention, national secretary Rahul Chaudhary added during the press conference in Nagpur.

Recently, ABVP had appointed Chhaganbhai Patel as its president and Nidhi Tripathi has been re-elected as its general secretary. The two have been elected for the year 2020-21 and assumed charge in the conference conducted in Nagpur.

