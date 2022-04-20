Seeking Deferment Of Babri Hearing Wrong: Babri Petitioner

Ayodhya: One of the Babri Masjid litigants, Haji Mehboob, on Wednesday said Muslims want early resolution of the decades-old dispute, contradicting Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Kapil Sibal's contention that the Supreme Court hearing on the matter be deferred till after the 2019 general elections.

A day after the Supreme Court hearing, Mehboob said he didn't know why Sibal was seeking deferment.

"Yes, Kapil Sibal is our lawyer. But he is also affiliated with a political party. His statement in the Supreme Court is wrong. He should not have said that. We want that the dispute be resolved at the earliest," Mehboob said here on the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition. He said 25 years have passed since the mosque was destroyed and Muslims didn't want replay of the deadly communal riots that rocked the country in the aftermath of the demolition.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized Sibal for his remarks in the Supreme Court on Tuesday which it said was politicising the issue by linking it to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. --IANS