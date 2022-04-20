Seeking Better Wages, Dharmarth Trust Employees Protest Outside Raj Bhavan In Jammu

Jammu: The employees of Dharmarth Trust on Saturday staged a demonstration outside Raj Bhavan here, seeking intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in resolving various demands that they have raised including enhancement of their salaries.

Run by the erstwhile royal Dogra family, the trust was founded in 1846 by Maharaja Gulab Singh to maintain temples and other properties associated with them in Kashmir, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Haridwar and Varanasi.

The employees, including dozens of priests, assembled outside the Raj Bhavan under the banner of Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) to highlight their various demands including pay scale at par with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) employees, release of one month pay as bonus, release of 15 per cent Dearness Allowance installment and implementation of a health scheme.

"It is very unfortunate that the employees of the Dharmarth Trust are forced into the streets by the rigid attitude of the management which has failed to address their genuine issues," a BMS spokesperson said on Friday. He said they have assembled outside the Raj Bhavan to demand the merger of all Dharmarth Trust temples with SMVDSB for their proper development.

The porters also demanded revocation of the suspension order of five of their colleagues, including president of Dharmarth Trust Employees Association president and general secretary, for coming on the roads with their demands.

They accused the trust management of taking up wrong policies and demanded a probe into the financial transactions.

"Majority of the employees are paid just Rs 6,000, while those who have completed 40 years of their services are paid Rs 9,000. Their families are suffering because of lower wages," the spokesperson said.

He also urged the Chairman of the Trust Karan Singh, who is also the son of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, to hold talks with the protesting employees and revoke the suspension order of five employees immediately. —PTI