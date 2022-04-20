Seeing Greenery Reduces Cravings For Alcohol, Cigarettes, Harmful Foods

New Delhi: There are numerous benefits of connecting with nature. New research showed that being able to see green spaces from your home is associated with reduced cravings for alcohol, cigarettes, and harmful foods.

The study published in the Journal of Health and Place is the first to demonstrate that passive exposure to nearby green space is linked to both lower frequencies and strengths of craving. It builds on previous research suggesting exercising in nature can reduce cravings, by demonstrating the same may be true irrespective of physical activity. Researchers say the findings add to evidence that point to the need to protect and invest in green spaces within towns and cities, in order to maximise the public health benefits they may afford. They also suggested the causality of this link needs to be investigated further.