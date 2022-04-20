See: First pictures of the Royal siblings - Prince George and Princess Charlotte

New Delhi: Prince William and Kate Middleton's first child Prince George is surely a doting brother to his baby sister - Princess Charlotte. The Royal siblings' first pictures have been released on Twitter by Kensington Palace. From the series of pictures below, Prince George can be seen cradling his baby sister in his arms and planting a swift kiss on her forhead. The adorable pictures of the two will surely melt your heart. The photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge Kate, in mid-May As the saying goes, " A picture is worth more than a thousand words".