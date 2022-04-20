See: Amitabh Bachchan in 'Saat Hindustani' poster!

New Delhi: Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is loved by his fans for different kinds of roles he enacts on screen. However, not many know that before becoming the great Bachchan, he received a lot of flak during his initial years in showbiz. The thespian took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the poster of his first film 'Saat Hindustani' with his fans and followers. He captioned the image as: �My first film SAAT HINDUSTANI, poster .. ! From left - Anwar Ali, Madhukar, Utpal Dutt, AB, Jalal Agha, Madhu� T 1814 -My first film SAAT HINDUSTANI, poster .. ! From left - Anwar Ali, Madhukar, Utpal Dutt, AB, Jalal Agha, Madhu pic.twitter.com/kMY5wKF7nz � Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2015 Indeed, after looking at the poster, one goes back in time, and in that golden era of Bollywood. 'Saat Hindustani' was released in 1969 and was written-directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas.