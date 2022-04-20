See Pics: Poonam Pandey gets wild in sand

As the popular model and actress Poonam Pandey flaunts herself in a very short red bikini, there's no shortage to the hotness and she gets wild in the sand. Poonam is undoubtedly a big star on social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, all thanks to her sensuous clips and photos.













With the red-hot bikini shoot, she's sure to make the day even hotter and of course, everyone on Internet are struck to her pages to catch these sexiest photos in swimsuit. 'Can't get enough of this Red swimsuit,' captained the voluptuous beauty while posting these pictures.

















While Poonam fans hope to see more of her show on silver screen, she's unluckily confined to Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. (gulte)