Sedition Case Against Naseeruddin Shah In Jaunpur

Jaunpur: A case was registered under sedition charges against bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah in court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) Dhananjay Mishra on Monday. Plaintiff advocate Anand Srivastava alleged that statements of veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has the potential of causing unrest to the society and hurt the feeling of several nationals. Mr Shah's statements can affect the thoughts of citizens and can send a message that India is a unsecure nation.

The attorney of the plaintiff said that Mr Shah got respect and love in the country but his statements can create unrest in society. He underlined some statements of the actor to prove his grounds.

Controversy was erupted after statement of Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah on Bulandshahr violence. Veteran actor had said that his children follow no religion and current scenario in country frightens him. He alleged that state government was focusing on cow slaughter more than murder of police inspector in Bulandshahr violence. UNI