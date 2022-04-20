Security Tightens As UP Gears Up For Bypolls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh has instructed officers concerned to beef up the security arrangements for Lok Sabha bypoll at Kairana constituency of Shamli district and Assembly elections at Noorpur in Bijnor district.

Sources in police headquarters on Wednesday said that nomination process for Kairana Lok Sabha constituency and Noorpur assembly constituency will start tomorrow and end on May 14. Polling will take place on May 28 followed by counting of votes on May 31, they said.

As many as 1,094 polling centers and 2,056 polling booths are being set up in Shamli, Saharanpur and Bijnor districts for the bypolls. As per instructions, the nomination room must have barricading in circumference of 100 meters and anyone with vehicles, arms and objectionable things should not be permitted in the room during nomination, sources said. Only five people will be allowed to enter the nomination room with the candidate.

Apart from that anyone entering in nomination premises would be frisked. Two candidates will not be allowed to enter in nomination room in any condition.

Policemen will be present at the entry gate of nomination room along with entry at barricading, the sources said. For videography of the premises, one magistrate should be appointed after coordination with district magistrate. Arrangements for the parking of vehicle of the supporters of the candidates should be managed outside the barricading.

To avoid any clash during nomination, candidates should be contacted and their entry in nomination room should be managed at different time. It must be supervised that number of vehicles of supporters should be as per guidelines of election commission of India. Also candidates and their supporters should be intimated that slogans and protest would not be allowed in nomination room.

Policemen in civil dress would be present near the nomination room to supervise the process and vehicle checking drive will be initiated at borders linked with Uttarakhand, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and patrolling in nearby villages should be enhanced. UNI