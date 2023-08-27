Security tightened, outsiders barred from entering Haryana's Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call

Nuh (Haryana): Security has been increased in the district and elsewhere in response to the request for a'shobha yatra' by the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat on Monday, despite the authorities' denial of permission for the procession.

Authorities reported that police and paramilitary personnel had been sent out to maintain a heightened level of alert, and that security at borders between states and districts had also been bolstered.

The administration of the communally-sensitive region of Nuh has already taken preventative measures by closing schools and banks on Monday, cutting off mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and issuing prohibitory orders.

Until Monday, it has also issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, which forbids the gathering of four or more people in one location.

Six persons, including two house guards and a cleric, were killed on July 31 as a result of communal confrontations in Nuh and the surrounding districts after a mob stormed a Vishva Hindu Parishad parade.

After being postponed in July due to communal confrontations, the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra will continue on August 28 in Nuh, as announced by the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat on August 13.

According to the Vishva Hindu Parishad, authorization is unnecessary for religious processions and they will go through with the parade nonetheless. However, the yatra will not be permitted by the relevant authorities.

On Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged believers to avoid undertaking any 'yatra' on Monday and instead pray at local temples. He stated that the 'yatra' would not be permitted.

He suggested that instead of a "yatra," people may do "jalabhishek" at local temples, and emphasised that it was the state government's duty to ensure public safety.

The holy month of Shravan ends on Monday, August 28.

A small number of residents have voiced no opposition to the yatra itself, provided that no offensive sloganeering takes place.

Nuh resident Amit Gujjar said he had no problem with the 'yatra' happening, but that it should be monitored to make sure no offensive slogans are shouted. Naseem Ahmed, a local resident, added that if the 'yatra' is permitted, he and his fellow citizens will enthusiastically participate.

Security staff have conducted comprehensive checks of all vehicles entering Nuh and police have erected multiple levels of roadblocks at key access points.

It has been reported that on Sunday in Chandigarh, Haryana's chief minister met with the director general of police, Shatrujeet Kapur, to assess the situation. Alok Mittal, the CID of the ADGP, was there as well.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Haryana Board of School school declared that the Nuh administration of the elementary school diploma test would be delayed. The Monday, September 2nd exam has been moved to Wednesday, September 4th.

According to the statement, the exam was rescheduled after schools in Nuh were closed on Monday due to prohibitory orders.

The government has also announced that mobile Internet will be unavailable from August 26th to August 28th.

On Sunday, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Mamta Singh assured the public that all necessary precautions had been taken to avert violence.

An estimated 1,900 members of the Haryana Police and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been sent to the town of Nuh, according to a police official. In Nuh, no strangers are welcome. The spokesperson confirmed that all roads going into the district and to the Malhar shrine have been closed.

However, the official reassured reporters that traffic would continue as usual on the KMP Motorway and the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway.

Nuh's deputy commissioner, Dhirendra Khadgata, also responded to the demand for the'shobha yatra' on Monday by placing executive magistrates on watch at certain locations. He also urged the community to help the district administration enforce the legislation.

Police in Haryana are on high alert, according to Home Minister Anil Vij.

It was reported by authorities that on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Khadgata and Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya met with members of various peace groups.

A meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group is scheduled to be conducted in Nuh from September 3 to 7, and Haryana police chief Kapur said on Saturday that the administration has rejected permission for the yatra because of this meeting and to preserve law and order in the wake of the July 31 violence.

He also presided over a video conference meeting of top officials from Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to discuss how to best respond to any potential emergencies.

Mamman Khan, the MLA for Ferozepur Jhirka, has been asked to participate in the investigation into the incident in Nuh on August 30. Khan, a member of the Congress, was accused by some Hindu groups of making inflammatory remarks.—Inputs from Agenciie