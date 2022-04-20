Security Tightened In Haridwar District Jail After Video Made By Prisoner Goes Viral

Haridwar: A video made by one of the jail inmates in Haridwar District Jail went viral on social media. On this, DM Haridwar, Deepak Rawat said that "Checking is being done, mobile network jammers are needed. This is a threat to security at jail". An FIR has been registered under relevant sections. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat assured that action will be taken in the matter.