Security Tightened For Ram Navami Fair In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: For Ram Navami fair, District Administration had stepped up the security arrangements as the number of devotees are expected to increase. Stating this here today, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and mela in-charge Vindhvasini Rai and Superintendent of Police (SP) Udaishankar Singh informed that the fair premise had been divided into 25 sector and 62 micro sector. Zonal Magistrates will be in-charge of every sectors. Water barricading, loudspeakers and watch towers have been installed in the fair. Special arrangements had been made for food, drinking water and garbage disposal. The Fair, which started from March 28--birth anniversary of Lord Ram, will end on April 5. More than 20 lakh devotes are expected to attend the fair. UNI



