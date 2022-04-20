Security Tightened For PM Modi's Visit To Uttarakhand For Investors Summit

Dehradun: Elaborate security arrangements have been made across the city in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Sunday to inaugurate the Investors Summit likely to be attended by top business leaders.

Around 1,500 security personnel have been deployed in and around the city under the supervision of 40 police officials of deputy superintendent rank, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told PTI.

The prime minister will arrive at the Jolly Grant Airport at 10.30 am and will head straight for the 'Destination Uttarakhand: Investors Summit 2018' venue at the International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, he said.

He is scheduled to leave for Delhi at 2 pm, the ADG said.

The two-day event will conclude on Monday and home minister Rajnath Singh will address it on the second day.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, accompanied by chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and DGP Anil Raturi, visited the summit venue Saturday to see, everything was in place as final touches were given to the preparations.

Expressing satisfaction at the arrangements, Rawat said the summit will be historic as it would be the first-of-its-kind for the state and would bring huge investments.

Preparations for the summit were going on since July with roadshows held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi by the state government to generate interest among entrepreneurs.

Top industrial houses are likely to participate in the event which will explore investment opportunities in the state in 12 major sectors, including tourism and hospitality.

Investment proposals worth over Rs 70,000 crore for Uttarakhand have already been received during the run-up to the event, the chief minister told reporters here.