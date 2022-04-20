Security Of UP CM Tightened

Lucknow: Security of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been further strengthened after the Madhya Pradesh police on Friday issued an alert informing the Delhi and their counterparts in UP police that militants could target the CM.

Sources said that the advisory claimed that terrorists might attack Adityanath during his Delhi visit, hence his security should be tightened. The alert asserted that young boys have been recruited to accomplish the deadly mission. "They could also target important religious places in Uttar Pradesh", the alert issued by MP police said.

Following the alert, security of the Chief Minister's residence and Lucknow office has been beefed up. As per a report, metal detectors have been installed at all entry gates while entry has been strictly restricted to the persons after ascertaining their antecedent. A senior officer in the Intelligence Department while confirming of the advisory said that they already strengthened security of CM during his visits as threat perception looms large over him. He said that they also alerted the Lucknow police to take all necessary steps particularly during the coming Independence Day celebration. It may be mentioned that just a few days back, a senior officer had stressed on the need for Jammu and Kashmir Police to maintain utmost alert ahead of the Independence Day. Earlier in the day, Intelligence agencies had said that 600 terrorists were stationed at various launching pads, dotted along the Line of Control. Sources in the Intelligence Bureau confirmed that these terrorists have the backing of Pakistan Army and some of these groups also comprise Pakistan Army jawans who are ready for BAT action on the Indian Army. UNI