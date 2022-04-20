Security Of People Equally Important As Country's Security: Priyanka

Amethi: Targetting the Narendra Modi-led central government for emphasising more on national security, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that the security of the people, including women, farmers, and youth is equally important.

"It is good that you are keeping us safe from Pakistan. However, during elections, the issue should be more on the security of the people. You need to protect women. You need to help a farmer when he or she is in distress. You need to ensure a job to a youth. If you address all these, that means you have ensured their security. Ensuring that the country's security is important but the security of the people should not be left behind," Priyanka said at a gathering here.

Continuing her attack on Modi, Priyanka claimed that while Modi went to America and Japan and hugged leaders there, he did not reciprocate his gesture in the country where he did not hug family members of a poor family in Varanasi.

"There was no development in the last five years. Your voices have been suppressed, youth have been thrashed and farmers were shot in Madhya Pradesh. These people are interested in pitching people against each other in the name of religion. These people do not want democracy to flourish in our country," she said. Taking on the BJP for its claim that the Congress did not have money to waive off farmers' loans, Priyanka said, "They waived off loans worth Rs 550 thousand crores for their industrialist friends." Raking GST, the Congress general secretary said that small traders were affected due to the move, due to which they were closing their shops. She said that not a single rupee of black money had returned under demonetisation. "Have you seen any BJP leader standing in queues to deposit the money? Not a single rupee of black money came back. Under GST, small traders have incurred losses and have been affected. They are closing down their shops due to this," Priyanka said. Calling BJP a "dangerous" government, Priyanka alleged that institutions were "destroyed" which she called it as "negative politics." "This is a dangerous government which has destroyed the institutions. This is negative politics by the BJP. We need to change this and throw out such type of politics," she added. Earlier in the day, Priyanka offered prayers at a temple in Bahrampur area in Raebareli. Amethi goes to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 23.