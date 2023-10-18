Security measures strengthened in Tel Aviv ahead of US President's visit to Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel]: Ahead of the US President's official visit to war-torn Israel, the security measure has been significantly strengthened here in the national capital on Wednesday.



To ensure the safety of the US President, several roads have been closed and several security personnel have been deployed in the city.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday (local time) departed for Israel from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.



Upon reaching Israel on Wednesday to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack, he will consult on the next steps with top Israeli leaders.

Biden will further travel to Jordan to meet with leaders and address dire humanitarian needs.



Sharing on his social media, 'X', Biden said on Tuesday, "I'm travelling to Israel tomorrow to stand in solidarity in the face of Hamas's brutal terrorist attack and to consult on the next steps. I'll then travel to Jordan to meet with leaders and address dire humanitarian needs--and make clear that Hamas does not stand for Palestinians' right to self-determination."





On Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Israel, US' National Security Council (NSC) coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby in a video posted by White House on X, earlier today said, "...President Biden will have two stops, Tel Aviv and Amman, Jordan. In both these stops, he will talk about how important it is for the US and other partners to stand up for Israel and allow them to continue to defend themselves against Hamas terrorists. The US support will stay strong and steady...President will also spend time talking with leaders in Israel and Jordan about the plight of those hostages that Hamas is holding, including some Americans..."



"The President will spend a lot of time talking about the humanitarian situation in Gaza for the Palestinian people...This is a critical time, a critical trip, and a very important opportunity, not just for the President, but for leaders across the region to make sure that we send a strong signal to terrorists and a strong signal to innocent civilians who are impacted by this conflict," he added.





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken while addressing a press conference on Tuesday informed that President Biden is coming to Israel at a "critical moment" and will reaffirm the US' solidarity with Israel.



"US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday. He is coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world. President Biden will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel. President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since Hamas's slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks," he said.



He further added by saying that President Biden will continue to coordinate closely with the Israeli partners to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas.





Blinken noted that President Biden will also receive a comprehensive brief on Israel's war aims and strategy."



The President will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.



He further noted that the US and Israel have developed a plan that will help in providing humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza.



"To that end, today and at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza and them alone, including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way. It is critical that aid begins flowing into Gaza as soon as possible," he added.

