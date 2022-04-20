Security Levelled Up To Ensure No Rowdy Elements Enter Into Farmers' Protest: UP ADG

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh's ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar on January 29 said that security has been levelled up to ensure no rowdy elements enter in farmers' protest. "UP Government had said from the beginning that we'll find solution by talking to farmers. Everything so far has been done in accordance with it. Tightening of security yesterday or today was done to see that no rowdy element enters into protest to disturb atmosphere," said ADG (Law & Order). —ANI