Security guard of prominent doctor killed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna: The security guard of a prominent doctor in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar was shot dead on Sunday, and another guard was reported missing, an official said.

Both the guards were deployed for the security of properties of Dr Ramji Singh. The event happened at Sangampur Ghat, which is under the Ahiyapur police station.

Raghav Dayal, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Muzaffarpur (City) said: "The two guards hired by Dr Ramji Singh were living in one room and looking after the security of the property. On Sunday, when they did not come out of the room, worried neighbours reached there and found the dead body of one of the guards on the floor in a pool of blood."

"We immediately went there and recovered the dead body. The victim was shot in the head. The other guard is missing from the room. We are making efforts to trace him," Dayal said.

The missing guard may have been the murderer who then fled the scene, according to police sources. The police are taking a comprehensive approach to the case.

Dr Ramji Singh is a prominent heart specialist of Muzaffarpur. In 2015, he was the target of an extortion attempt demanding Rs 10 lakh.—Inputs from Agencies