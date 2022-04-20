Security Further Beefed Up In Western UP

Lucknow: Vigil has been stepped up in western parts of Uttar Pradesh that border Haryana and security has been further beefed up due to the ongoing operations against rioters involved in violence after arrest of the Dera Saccha Sauda chief, police said on Saturday.

"Since train operations have been suspended we apprehend that supporters will try to use road transport to return to their home and hence all districts of the Meerut zone are in a state of high alert," Additional Director General (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said.

The intelligence units have also been asked to be extra vigilant, just in case some unruly elements try to sneak through the UP border or some unscrupulous elements may try to take advantage of the situation, an official told IANS. Prohibitory orders under section 144 have already been issued in Ghaziabad, Noida, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar districts as a preventive measures and all public gatherings have been banned.

On Friday, tens of thousands of supporters of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh went on the rampage in Haryana and Punjab venting their anger against the court verdict, which left 31 people dead and nearly 250 others injured. Vehicles and property were also damaged and set on fire by the unruly Dera followers.