    Menu
    States & UTs

    Security forces seize arms, ammo from militant hideout in J&K

    April20/ 2022


    Jammu: Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday and seized arms and ammunition.

    Police said that counterinsurgency Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and police launched a search operation in the forest area near Gambhir Mughlan following specific information about the hideout.

    "During searches, two automatic AK-47 assault rifles, two AK-47 magazines, 270 AK-47 bullets, two Chinese pistols, two pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 blanks, 10 detonators and 5-6 kg explosive material was seized.

    "Searches in the area are still on," police said.

    --IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in