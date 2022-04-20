Security forces recover 9 landmines in Latehar district

Medininagar: A joint team of police and CRPF recovered nine landmines planted by Maoists in Jharkhand's Latehar district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The security forces during a search operation on Monday detected wires on the Medininagar-Ranchi road near Dumuhan, about 40 km from here, the officer said.

The wires were connected to nine landmines planted by the Maoists on the road to target the security forces, he said.

After the seizure of the landmines, search operation against the Maoists have been intensified in Palamu and Latehar districts, the officer added.

—PTI