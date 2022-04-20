Security forces launch search operation in central Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the central Kashmir district of Badgam on Monday morning, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint CASO at village Yarikalan Chadoora in Badgam district this morning following a tip-off about the presence of militants.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and sealed all exit points, they said adding later house-to-house searches are going on when the reports last came in.

Further details are awaited, they added.

—UNI