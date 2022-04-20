Security forces launch CASO in north Kashmir

Baramulla: Security forces on Tuesday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in this north Kashmir district, official sources said.

They said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Kreeri Pattan in Baramulla following a tip off about the presence of militants this morning.

All exit points were sealed to foil militant attempt to escape, they said adding house-to-house searches have been launched in the area.

All roads leading to Kreeri have been closed for pedestrian and vehicular movement, they said adding further details are awaited.

