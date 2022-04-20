Security forces engage in gunfight with Naxals in C'garh

Bijapur: A gunfight broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh''s insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Tuesday, following which a firearm, bows and arrows and some Maoist-related materials were recovered, police said.

No casualties were reported in the skirmish that took place around 6.30 am in Gangaloor police station area, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

A joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and the district force was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the area, the official said.

While the patrolling team was cordoning off Hirmagunda village forests, a group of armed rebels opened fire, prompting the security forces to retaliate, he said.

Maoists soon escaped into deep forests when the security personnel started zeroing in on them, he said.

A single-barrel muzzle loading (SBML) gun, a couple of bows and arrows and a cache of materials of daily use were recovered from the encounter site, the IG said. —PTI