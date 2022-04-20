Security Council condemns attacks on UN mission in CAR

United Nations: The UN Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the December 25 attacks against the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), which claimed the lives of three peacekeepers.

In a statement on Monday, the UNSC members condemned "in the strongest terms" the attacks against the UN mission in the Central African Republic (CAR), which killed three peacekeepers from Burundi, while two others were injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

Unidentified "armed combatants" launched the attacks in Dekoa and near Sibut, both in Kemo prefecture, hours after a rebel coalition fighting the government called off a unilateral truce and reiterated calls for the suspension of Sunday's general elections.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the peacekeepers killed, as well as to Burundi and to MINUSCA.

They wished the injured a speedy recovery.

They also condemned "in the strongest terms" all attacks, provocations and incitement to violence against MINUSCA by armed groups and other perpetrators.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for MINUSCA and expressed their deep appreciation to the mission's troop- and police-contributing countries.

Concerned with the security, humanitarian, human rights and political crisis in the CAR, the UNSC on April 10, 2014, authorised the deployment of MINUSCA, a multidimensional Un peacekeeping operation.

As of November 2020, MINUSCA comprises a total of 14,293 personnel.

The five top personnel contributing countries are Nigeria, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt and Zambia.

At least 127 MINUSCA personnel have been killed to date.

—IANS