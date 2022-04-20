Security Agencies Alert After Low Intensity Explosion In Train Near Kanpur

Kanpur: Security agencies have been alerted following a low-intensity blast aboard the Kalindi Express train near Barrajpur station and thereafter recovery of a letter allegedly of terrorist outfit Jais-e-Mohammad on Wednesday night.

The blast took place in a toilet of a general coach of the train near Barrajpur station at around 1910 hrs. The train was going from Kanpur to Bhiwani in Haryana. No injuries were reported in the incident.

SSP Kanpur Anant Deo said here on Thursday that the Anti-Terrorist Squad(ATS) of UP police was investigating the incident and examining the letter recovered near the blast. Meanwhile, after the incident, police had gone for major checking drive at different railway stations in the state including Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Bareilly. Some eyewitnesses informed the police that a suspicious person was reported to be sitting near the spot before the blast occurred. Police have also recovered some raw flesh in bag near the explosion spot. According to sources, though the letter received from the spot seems to be 'fake' but contains a threat by an agent of the Jaish-e-Mohammad to police of an attack on VVIP trains and disruption of the public meeting of Prime Minister. UNI