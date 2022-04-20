Secure Drugs, Oxygen On War Footing For Covid Patients: Stalin

Chennai: DMK President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the Tamil Nadu government to take steps on a war footing to procure necessary drugs, and oxygen, augment patient beds and prevent Covid-19 vaccine wastage.

Citing news reports about oxygen imports, he also wondered whether it is the BJP-led Central government's administrative negligence or failure as the latter had earlier said there are sufficient stocks of oxygen.

The DMK leader also said it is shocking to note the government had exported 9,300 tonnes of oxygen when there is severe shortage within the country.

Stalin also said it is painful to note the Central government's transfer of 45 tonnes oxygen from the state to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, keeping the Tamil Nadu government in the dark. He said the Tamil Nadu government has not taken any steps to provide treatment for Covid-19 patients in private, government and primary health care centres. --IANS