Secularism is one of the principles in our Constitution: B'desh Minister

Dhaka: Secularism is one of the principles in Bangladesh's constitution and Sheikh Hasina-led government has been working tirelessly to ensure the equal rights of people of all religions, said the newly-appointed State Minister for Religious affairs, Md Faridul Haque Khan.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Sunday.

"We all know more or less that there are some bad people in every community who want to ruin the beautiful atmosphere of communal harmony for their petty interests.

"But Bangladesh government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been able to create a beautiful atmosphere of communal harmony in the country by cracking down on those circles," Faridul said.

Many countries have pictures on coins and Bangladesh has pictures of Bangabandhu on money, the Minister noted.

He also mentioned that sculpture and idols were different and there were sculptures in almost every country.

Radical groups, including Hefajat-e-Islam, Islami Andolon Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, have been demanding that the government cancels its plan to set put a sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital.

"We will continue to work relentlessly with utmost sincerity on behalf of the Ministry of Religious Affairs to build a moral, non-communal Bangladesh under the dynamic and strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Faridul said.

He urged people to be tolerant, saying that the ongoing crisis and can be resolved through discussion.

Those who oppose the sculptures of Bangabandhu lack understanding of the issue, the Minister added.





—IANS