Secular Front In UP, If Mulayam Not Made SP Pres In Next One Month Time: Shivpal

Etawah: The split in the Samajwadi Party seemed eminent, when rebel leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, uncle of party president Akhilesh Yadav, today announced that if Mulayam Singh Yadav was not made the party president within one month time, then he will float a secular Front to fight against the communal forces. Though Shivpal, who is the SP MLA from Jaswantnagar seat here, did not disclose the strategy of his secular front, but announced with giving ultimatum to Akhilesh and SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav that it is for sure that if 'Netaji' (Mulayam) was not given the SP President's post within a month, then there would be split in the party. "We would have no option, rather than to launch a secular front, if Mulayam was not made the party president to fight the communal forces," he said. Talking to reporters here Shivpal Yadav made a direct attack on Ramgopal Yadav, his cousin, without taking his name with terming him as ' Shakuni' of Mahabharat. "I should read the party constitution or not but this Shakuni should read Gita," he said while replying to the charges of Ramgopal who had asked Shivpal a couple of days back to read the party's Constitution which says that party members elect the national president. "Akhilesh should follow his promise to hand over the reign of the party to Mulayam after the elections. But now after the defeat, we will wait till June, and then will decide to form the secular front," he added. Shivpal said, "Netaji has given his entire life to make the party. Akhilesh distributed all the Lok Sabha tickets in which just 5 won while even after winning 224 seats in 2012, we came down to 47 in 2017. People should have some moral." Commenting on the state of affairs in Etawah, the SP MLA said ," police in the district was not working as per the expectation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Innocent are being beaten up in the police station run by criminals. But we will not accept such incidents." Earlier, Ram Gopal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav had blamed that Shivpal have not read the party's Constitution and thus, was demanding the SP president's post for Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, the demand for Mulayam being given the SP Ppresident post, has been raised by several leaders, including the members of Yadav family. Aparna Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav's younger brother Pratik Yadav too, have appealed to give the SP president post to Mulayam. After Akhilesh took over the reigns of the party on January 1, 2017, he had announced to hand over the post to Mulayam, if he failed to deliver in the UP elections. UNI